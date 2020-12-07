Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Sports Illustrated names "The Activist Athlete" as Sportsperson of the Year

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Five activist athletes were named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated, honored for their accolades on the field and dedication to bettering the lives of others off it.

The big picture: The athletes, ranging across three sports, "were champions in every sense of the word: champions on the field, champions for others off it," displaying leadership during a difficult year for the nation, the magazine writes.

  • Naomi Osaka: The U.S. Open champion wore a different face mask for each of her seven matches, honoring seven Black victims of racial injustice and police brutality "to make people start talking."
  • Breanna Stewart: Seattle Storm's star and this year's WNBA Finals MVP played an integral role over the summer in the ongoing fight against racism, regularly attending protests and successfully lobbying the league to include "Black Lives Matter" on the court in the bubble.
  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: The Chiefs' starting right guard helped lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl in 50 years before returning home to Canada — where he remains, having opted out of the season — to put his medical doctorate to good use, working on the front lines of the pandemic at a long-term care facility.
  • Patrick Mahomes: The Super Bowl MVP was not only instrumental in pushing the league to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement back in June, but also helped fund the voting machines that allowed Arrowhead Stadium to become a polling location.
  • LeBron James: The elder statesman of the group, James won his fourth NBA title while launching "More than a Vote," an organization dedicated to fighting voter suppression and encouraging voter education.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
25 mins ago - Economy & Business

The world has a weak dollar problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Even after sinking by 13% since its March peak and coming off its worst week in a month, the dollar's downward spiral has gone largely unmentioned by central banks. But that could change as the values of many major currencies have strengthened to their highest levels in years against the greenback.

Why it matters: The dollar's decline could add significant challenges to the recovery of export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, which prefer weaker currencies that make their products more attractive to foreign buyers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
40 mins ago - World

EU adopts human rights sanctions framework styled after Magnitsky Act

European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The European Union has officially adopted a sanctions regime that would implement travel bans and asset freezes against those found responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, torture, extrajudicial killings and other human rights abuses, the leaders of the bloc's 27 countries announced Monday.

Why it matters: The EU is the world’s largest single market area and a leading promoter of democratic values, but has been criticized in the past for its failures to put teeth into its calls for the protection of human rights.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Biden's post-election stock bump tops Trump's

Data: Yahoo! Finance; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Stocks rose faster in the one month of trading following the 2020 election than in the month of trading that followed the 2016 election.

Between the lines: There are many macro differences between the 2016 and 2020 periods, most notably the pandemic, but both elections took place amid bull markets.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow