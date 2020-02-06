Atari inks deal for game-themed hotels

As many as eight Atari-branded hotels will pop up around the country, with the first one breaking ground in Phoenix this year.

The state of play: Austin, Las Vegas, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Jose and San Francisco are also in line, reports the Phoenix Business Journal.

“I like rebooting stuff from the '80s from when I was a kid, and I thought it would be so cool to do real estate. Experiential is really popular right now."

— Phoenix entrepreneur Napoleon Smith III, who pulled off other old-school brand reboots like Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles, per the Business Journal

Among the hotel's amenities: An esports studio, gaming playground and a movie theater. Guest rooms will come with enough bandwidth for multiple people to stream and play online games during their stay.

Paris-based Atari will receive 5% of the hotels' revenue, per the announcement.

Go deeper: Marriott will replace mini toiletries in its hotels by 2020