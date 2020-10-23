54 mins ago - Health

AstraZeneca to resume coronavirus vaccine trial in U.S.

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

AstraZeneca announced on Friday that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the company to restart phase 3 clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine, which were paused in early September.

Why it matters: All clinical trials were temporarily halted in September after a volunteer became ill with transverse myelitis upon receiving a second dose of the vaccine.

  • AstraZeneca had resumed its trials in the U.K. with permission from the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority days after the participant fell ill.

Driving the news: Johnson & Johnson — the only company testing a single-shot vaccine — also plans to resume its vaccine trial, the Washington Post reports. It paused on Oct. 12 after a participant suffered from a stroke, but it was concluded to be unrelated to the vaccine shot.

What they're saying: "The restart of clinical trials across the world is great news as it allows us to continue our efforts to develop this vaccine to help defeat this terrible pandemic," AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said. "We should be reassured by the care taken by independent regulators to protect the public and ensure the vaccine is safe before it is approved for use."

  • "It is not unusual that in large scale vaccine trials, some participants will become unwell, and every case has to be evaluated to ensure the careful assessment of safety," the company said in its Friday announcement.

What to watch: AstraZeneca said it expects results from late-stage trials to be released later this year, depending on infection rates where the trials are being held.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Oct 22, 2020 - World

France becomes 2nd Western European country to top 1M coronavirus cases

French President Emmanuel Macron at the Seine Saint Denis prefecture headquarters in Paris, on Tuesday. Photo: Ludovic Marin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

France has become the second country in Western Europe to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases, Johns Hopkins University data shows

The big picture: France had reported 1,000,369 cases and 34,075 deaths from the coronavirus by Thursday morning, per JHU. French President Emmanuel Macron declared a state of health emergency and imposed a curfew on virus hot spots earlier this month. Spain on Wednesday became the first Western European nation to top 1 million cases.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci: Trump hasn't been to a COVID task force meeting in months — Trump claims COVID "will go away" during debate.
  2. Sports: The youth sports exodus continues — Big Ten football is back.
  3. Health: How to help save 130,000 livesFDA approves Gilead's remdesivir as treatment How the pandemic might endMany U.S. deaths were avoidable.
  4. Retail: Santa won't greet kids at Macy's this year.
  5. World: Spain and France exceed 1 million cases.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Santa won't greet kids at Macy's this year

Santa Claus at the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving parade. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago, AP reports.

The state of play: Before taking a picture with the jolly old man, crowds walk in tight quarters through a maze-like Santaland that's filled with Christmas trees, running toy trains and elves in green costumes.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow