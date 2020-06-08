1 hour ago - Economy & Business

AstraZeneca approached Gilead Sciences about possible merger

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

AstraZeneca approached Gilead Sciences last month about a possible merger, although the two companies aren't currently in formal talks, as first reported by Bloomberg.

Why it matters: This still feels highly unlikely but, if consummated, would be the largest health care merger in history. AstraZeneca has a current market cap of around $140 billion, while Gilead's is $96 billion. It also could portend a rash of pharma deal-talk ahead of treatments or vaccines for COVID-19.

The bottom line: "Most large biopharma deals arise from a position of distress, not strength, and Gilead today is far from distressed," per an SVB Leernik analyst note.

  • "It may suggest that AZN is looking to leverage its valuation and current strategic position by making a large acquisition to diversify away from dependence on its blockbuster oncology franchise."
  • "Other targets, such as perhaps Biogen, Amgen, or Alexion, may be equally suitable for these purposes, and could prove more amenable to overtures."

Dan Primack
World

Governments turn to protectionism in pandemic fallout

Protectionism is poised to play an elevated role in global dealmaking, particularly as countries grapple with the economic fallout of COVID-19.

Driving the news: Governments are creating new regulations and incentives to maintain local ownership of homegrown companies.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 7,038,942 — Total deaths: 403,267 — Total recoveries — 3,155,088Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m ET: 1,942,363 — Total deaths: 110,514 — Total recoveries: 506,367 — Total tested: 20,235,768Map.
  3. Public health: Disparities on display in D.C. — Why the pandemic is hitting minorities harder.
  4. Transportation: American Airlines an outlier on social distancing.
  5. Business: Dentistry fueled the health care sector's May jobs bump.
  6. Education: Students and teachers flunked remote learning.
Dion Rabouin
Economy & Business

The great economic data crisis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Economists have long been disparaged for inaccurate predictions, but Friday's jobs report laid bare a new problem for the world's largest economy: questionable data.

Why it matters: Economic data is a crucial element in the movement of asset prices that determine what Americans pay for just about everything.

