1 hour ago - Science

Piecing together an asteroid's history

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

A global map of Bennu. Photo: Simon et al., Science (2020)

The space rock that eventually gave rise to the asteroid Bennu — currently being studied from close range by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft — may have had flowing water, according to a new study in the journal Science.

Why it matters: Asteroids are thought to be building blocks leftover from the early days of the solar system, and understanding their nature could provide insights into its evolution.

State of play: Bennu is thought to have formed when a huge impact broke apart its parent body at some point in the relatively early days of the solar system.

  • That parent body — which likely formed from ice and rocky material — eventually heated up.
  • "When it heated up, the ice originally incorporated was turned into liquid water," Hannah Kaplan, one of the authors of the new study, told Axios.
  • The scientists behind the new study found veins of carbonate on Bennu, suggesting water was flowing through fractures in the parent body only a few million years after the formation of the solar system.

Yes, but: This finding doesn't mean there was some kind of life on the airless body, but it does lend further proof to the idea that our solar system is rich in water and perhaps the building blocks of life.

  • "I think more likely it is an environment that fosters liquid water and organics, which may then be delivered to a more favorable surface," Kaplan said.

What's next: OSIRIS-REx is about to set down on Bennu to sample the space rock this month.

  • That sample will then be sent back to Earth where scientists will be able to analyze it and learn even more about the history of the asteroid.
  • If the sample contains carbonate, for example, scientists may be able to learn even more about Bennu's possibly watery past.
  • "Every time we visit an asteroid, we see something unexpected... The diversity present in the asteroid population in terms of geology, chemistry, and geophysics is vast, and we have only scratched the surface," planetary astronomer Andy Rivkin, who wasn't affiliated with the new study, told Axios via email.

Of note: This study was one of six in a package released by Science and Science Advances this week. Read all of them here.

Maria Arias
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Photo: Brittany Greeson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Six men have been charged in an alleged plot to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Thursday. Seven other men linked to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen were charged by Michigan's attorney general for plotting to attack the state Capitol building.

The big picture: Whitmer has been heavily criticized by some right-wing groups for implementing strict coronavirus restrictions. In April, hundreds of protesters, including armed members of local militias, stormed the Michigan Capitol in protest of Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

Kate Nocera
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden balks at Trumpless town hall debate

Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After President Trump announced he would not participate in a virtual debate next week, Joe Biden's campaign released a statement Thursday that the former vice president would instead "find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly."

The state of play: The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the town hall would be entirely virtual "for the health and safety of all involved" as Trump continues to recover from coronavirus.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:15 p.m. ET: 36,306,189 — Total deaths: 1,057,996 — Total recoveries: 25,288,677Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:15 p.m. ET: 7,570,173 — Total deaths: 212,237 — Total recoveries: 2,999,895 — Total tests: 111,077,086Map.
  3. Congress: Pelosi rules out standalone airline bill without comprehensive relief package.
  4. Trump: Report: Trump required Walter Reed staff to sign NDAsMeadows hosted daughter's 70-person wedding during May lockdown in Atlanta.
  5. Health: Infections rise in 23 states and D.C.Science is winning over politics on vaccines.
