Asia's recovery is helping its stock markets outperform the U.S.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Asia's improved economic outlook is helping push stock markets in the region ahead of U.S. equity indexes.

Details: In fact, Asian equities are performing better even as markets sell off, which is normally highly negative for Chinese and other emerging Asian markets traditionally seen as more speculative and risky.

What's happening: MSCI's index of Asian equities excluding Japan has outperformed its index of U.S. stocks year to date as Asian companies have weathered the recent slowdown better.

  • It's a far cry from the beginning of September when U.S. stocks hit their recent peak and the American index was outperforming its Asian counterpart by nearly 9%.

Why it matters: The far better recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in Asian countries is helping their financial markets bounce and draw more capital.

Between the lines: Asian stocks, and those in emerging markets overall, had strengthened more than comparable U.S. stocks as the dollar weakened earlier this year, but even in the face of recent dollar appreciation Asian stocks have held their ground.

  • Since Oct. 12, MSCI's index of Asian equity markets has outperformed MSCI's index of U.S. shares by more than 5% and outperformed MSCI's European bourse by more than 7%.
  • MSCI's all-country world index (ACWI), excluding U.S. stocks, has outperformed its all-country index including U.S. shares during that time.

Shawna Chen
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden homes in on Asian Americans with new campaign

Reproduced from Catalist; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Biden campaign is pursuing highly tailored outreach to Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) groups, as Democrats try to turn longtime Republican states like Texas and Georgia blue.

Why it matters: Asian Americans are the fastest-growing demographic group in the country, according to Pew Research Center, and they could be key in swing states where a 1% or 2% lead can determine a race.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
24 mins ago - Sports

The third coronavirus wave means even more sports uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's pro sports leagues sputtered back to life in 2020 with bubbles, comprehensive testing programs and a host of other changes that still seem unimaginable after the fact.

The state of play: The leagues succeeded because they have enormous wealth and were operating mostly in "salvage the season" mode — but now comes the hard part: Figuring out how to do it again — this time from an even worse financial position and amid a third coronavirus wave.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
32 mins ago - Economy & Business

The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The fourth quarter is a major inflection point. The U.S. economy is moving out of its bounce-back recovery from the coronavirus depression and could be returning to slower growth and recovery or it could be moving toward a recession.

The state of play: We are about to see a second wave of job losses — this one more likely to permanently push millions out of the labor force, lower wages and leave long-lasting scars on the economy.

