Ghani declared victor in Afghanistan's disputed presidential election

Dave Lawler

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Photo: Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tuesday's long-awaited announcement that Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani won re-election last September appears likely to deepen, rather than resolve, a tense dispute over the country's presidential election.

Why it matters: The U.S. has reached a truce with the Taliban that, if it holds, will lead to negotiations between Taliban and the Afghan government. That development comes amid a bitter dispute over who speaks for Afghanistan.

Driving the news: After months of delay, official results show Ghani receiving 50.6% of the vote, a whisker above the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff and ten points ahead of challenger Abdullah Abdullah.

  • But Abdullah has also claimed victory and accused the electoral commission of "treason." He has a significant power base, and has threatened to form a parallel government.
  • The U.S. had to intervene in 2014 when Ghani and Abdullah last faced off, brokering a delicate power-sharing deal.

What to watch: "Ghani's victory by such a small margin based on very low turnout is problematic," said Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center think tank.

  • "A leader with many rivals will be taking over with a small mandate, and that could undermine his legitimacy at a moment when he could soon be expected to put together a negotiating team and lead peace talks with the Taliban."

Dave Lawler

Trump administration signals Afghanistan drawdown is close

Trump visits Bagram Air Base. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty

Multiple signs are currently pointing toward a U.S. drawdown in Afghanistan.

What they're saying: Defense Secretary Mark Esper said today that he's comfortable with a smaller U.S. troop presence, national security adviser Robert O'Brien said he's "cautiously optimistic" an announcement is forthcoming, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the Afghan president to fill him in on a possible deal.

Dave LawlerShane Savitsky

U.S. reportedly reaches Afghanistan truce with Taliban

A U.S. soldier looks out over Afghanistan from a helicopter in 2014. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. reached an initial deal with the Taliban on Friday that could begin a drawdown of American troops from Afghanistan, AP reports, citing a senior U.S. official.

The big picture: Top administration officials, including President Trump, had signaled that an agreement could be reached soon, allowing America's 18-year war in Afghanistan to end after thousands of lives lost and billions of dollars spent. But previous attempts to leave Afghanistan have not panned out.

Dave Lawler

The Afghanistan conundrum

On patrol in Paktika province in 2009. Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images

President Trump says he's "very close" to a deal that will begin the end of America's war in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: There’s a reason the U.S. has been stuck in Afghanistan for nearly two decades. Pulling out would leave the precarious structure it's attempted to build in danger of collapse.

