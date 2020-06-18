1 hour ago - Sports

Arthur Ashe statue defaced with "white lives matter" graffiti

Police are investigating after the statue of tennis great Arthur Ashe in Richmond, Virginia, was vandalized with the words "white lives matter" in spray-paint, per WTVR.

The big picture: The statue of the only black man to win the Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open is located on the state capital's Memorial Avenue, which has become a flash-point for Black Lives Protests in the city as it features monuments to Confederate-era leaders. On Tuesday, the city's police chief resigned following criticism of officers' use of chemical irritants and rubber bullets during peaceful protests in the city, ABC News notes.

Rebecca Falconer
Jun 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis torn down in Virginia

Protesters pulled down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the historic Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday night, images from the scene show.

The big picture: Confederate statues have become a flash-point in some cities during Black Lives Matter demonstrations, and in Virginia in particular. On Saturday, protesters in Richmond tore down a statue of Confederate general Williams Carter Wickham. Officials in Alexandria removed a statue of a Confederate soldier named "Appomattox" last week. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that the memorial for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee would be removed from Monument Avenue.

Orion Rummler
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DOJ applies for emergency restraining order against John Bolton

Bolton at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina on February 17. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department applied for an emergency temporary restraining order against former national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday, in an attempt to block the publication of his tell-all book and what the agency identifies as classified information.

Driving the news: Significant excerpts from Bolton's book were published by the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Ben Geman
Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Clean energy player Greentown Labs to open space in oil capital Houston

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Greentown Labs, the big Boston-area incubator of clean technology startups, is opening a second space in Houston, the heart of the U.S. oil industry.

Why it matters: It shows efforts to accelerate changes are already underway in the energy ecosystem even as fossil fuels remain dominant, and the cross-pollination between emerging and legacy industries.

