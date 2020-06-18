Police are investigating after the statue of tennis great Arthur Ashe in Richmond, Virginia, was vandalized with the words "white lives matter" in spray-paint, per WTVR.

The big picture: The statue of the only black man to win the Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open is located on the state capital's Memorial Avenue, which has become a flash-point for Black Lives Protests in the city as it features monuments to Confederate-era leaders. On Tuesday, the city's police chief resigned following criticism of officers' use of chemical irritants and rubber bullets during peaceful protests in the city, ABC News notes.