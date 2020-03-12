Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal Football Club has closed its London training center after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the club announced in a statement Thursday.

Why it matters: Premier League games are still proceeding this weekend, but Arsenal noted in its statement that this could soon change. The NBA quickly moved to suspend the rest of its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

What they're saying:

We will work with Public Health England on the next steps in regard to our facilities and staff, and with the Premier League, Football Association and relevant clubs around our forthcoming matches in the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup.

It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible.

We are now working to trace any other people who have had recent close contact with Mikel. We will let them know what has happened and they should follow the NHS guidance which is likely to recommend self-isolation.

— Arsenal F.C.