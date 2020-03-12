2 hours ago - Sports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Axios

Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal Football Club has closed its London training center after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the club announced in a statement Thursday.

Why it matters: Premier League games are still proceeding this weekend, but Arsenal noted in its statement that this could soon change. The NBA quickly moved to suspend the rest of its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

What they're saying:

We will work with Public Health England on the next steps in regard to our facilities and staff, and with the Premier League, Football Association and relevant clubs around our forthcoming matches in the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup.  
It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible.
We are now working to trace any other people who have had recent close contact with Mikel.  We will let them know what has happened and they should follow the NHS guidance which is likely to recommend self-isolation.
— Arsenal F.C.

Kendall Baker

Premier Lacrosse League signs sponsorship deal with Ticketmaster

Photo: M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Premier Lacrosse League has signed a title sponsorship deal with Ticketmaster, meaning the league will be known as the Premier Lacrosse League, powered by Ticketmaster as it embarks on its second season.

Why it matters: While the PLL's inaugural campaign was a success by almost any metric, ticketing proved to be a challenge given the league's tour-based model, which saw all six teams (now seven) play in a different city each weekend.

Rashaan Ayesh

Premier League bans pre-match handshakes due to coronavirus fears

Photo: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Soccer leagues across Europe are reacting differently as the coronavirus spreads, from canceling games to playing in closed-door arenas.

Driving the news: The Premier League has banned the ceremonial pre-match handshake. But following advice from the government, it has not canceled any of the upcoming games yet.

Orion RummlerRebecca Falconer

NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

A coronavirus information poster outside a restroom at the American Airlines Arena on Wednesday in Miami. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NBA suspended all games Wednesday evening until further notice in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak after a Utah Jazz player returned a positive result for the virus in a preliminary test.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a wave of event cancellations as organizations seek to limit large gatherings over the global pandemic.

