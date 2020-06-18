2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

U.K. startup Arrival unveils electric bus that can adapt to social distancing measures

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Image courtesy of Arrival

CNET reports that the newly unveiled electric bus from the U.K. startup company Arrival has some features that make it suitable for the pandemic age by enabling social distancing.

The big picture: "[T]he interior of the bus is customizable, with removable seats, so you can create additional space between passengers. It's a pretty novel way to increase or decrease seats to meet reopening guidelines," CNET reports.

Go deeper

Axios
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules Trump administration illegally ended DACA

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In a Thursday decision, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Trump administration violated federal law when it ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) —  upholding protections from deportation for roughly 649,000 unauthorized immigrants in the U.S.

Why it matters: It's an unexpected victory for immigration activists. In the opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts, who sided with the liberal justices, wrote that the Department of Homeland Security's decision to rescind DACA in the fall of 2017 was "arbitrary and capricious."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: DoorDash valued at $16 billion after new funding round

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

DoorDash has raised $400 million in new equity funding at a $16 billion post-money valuation, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: For all the talk of deals that didn't happen because of coronavirus, this one is a product of the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Big corporate climate pledges often can't work without policy changes

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Lyft's newly announced plan to go 100% electric by 2030 blends ambition on climate with an admission that making good relies on variables it can perhaps influence but can't control.

Why it matters: The ride-hailing giant is admirably open about something that can get lost in the avalanche of big pledges over the last two years. They need policy changes to make it work.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow