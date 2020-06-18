U.K. startup Arrival unveils electric bus that can adapt to social distancing measures
Image courtesy of Arrival
CNET reports that the newly unveiled electric bus from the U.K. startup company Arrival has some features that make it suitable for the pandemic age by enabling social distancing.
The big picture: "[T]he interior of the bus is customizable, with removable seats, so you can create additional space between passengers. It's a pretty novel way to increase or decrease seats to meet reopening guidelines," CNET reports.