Arnold Palmer Invitational preview

Kendall Baker

Rory McIlroy. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The second stop on the PGA Tour's annual jaunt through Florida gets underway today with the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Betting favorites: World No. 1 Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite at +550 ($10 bet would win $55) with Tommy Fleetwood (+1400), Bryson DeChambeau (+1600) and Xander Schauffele (+1800) next in line, per the Action Network.

How to watch: Golf Channel will carry live coverage today from 2–6 pm ET, with PGA Tour Live offering coverage all day (7 am–6 pm ET).

Feel-good story: At last year's Argentine Open, a fan with special needs inadvertently caused Brandon Matthews to miss a putt during a sudden-death playoff. The way Matthews compassionately responded to the fan was Arnold Palmer-like, according to Palmer's late family and tournament organizers, so they granted him a sponsor's exemption and added him to this week's field.

What's at stake: The winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.7 million cut of the $9.3 million purse.

Hole preview: The 18th (458-yard par-4) features one of the easiest tee shots on the course — and one of the toughest approach shots of the year. It's also seen its fair share of memorable moments.

  • 1990: 21-year-old Robert Gamez switched from a 6-iron to a 7-iron and bounced a 176-foot eagle into the cup to beat Greg Norman by one stroke.
  • 2008: Tiger Woods drained a 24-foot putt to capture his 64th Tour win, tying him with Ben Hogan.
  • 2009: Woods dramatically won, once again.

PGA Tour's "Florida Swing" is upon us

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

This weekend's Honda Classic kicks off the PGA Tour's "Florida Swing," a run of four tournaments throughout the Sunshine State that take up most of March.

Why it matters: Two years ago, the PGA Championship switched from its traditional August time slot to mid-May, meaning all four majors now take place in a 15-week span between early April (The Masters) and July (The Open Championship).

Super Tuesday: What you need to know

Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

14 states and one U.S. territory will vote in Democratic primary contests today, rocketing the total number of pledged delegates allotted from 5% to 38%.

Why it matters: With a total of 1,357 delegates up for grabs, Super Tuesday has the potential to definitively shape the remaining three months of primaries by giving one candidate an insurmountable lead. 1,991 delegates are needed to clinch the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in July.

Ursula PeranoSara Fischer

Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews has announced that he will be retiring from his signature program, "Hardball," on what will be his final show Monday night.

Why it matters: Matthews has been a stalwart of MSNBC’s political coverage for decades. His departure likely leaves an opening for a new prime time star at MSNBC.

