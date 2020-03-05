Arnold Palmer Invitational preview

The second stop on the PGA Tour's annual jaunt through Florida gets underway today with the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Betting favorites: World No. 1 Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite at +550 ($10 bet would win $55) with Tommy Fleetwood (+1400), Bryson DeChambeau (+1600) and Xander Schauffele (+1800) next in line, per the Action Network.

How to watch: Golf Channel will carry live coverage today from 2–6 pm ET, with PGA Tour Live offering coverage all day (7 am–6 pm ET).

Feel-good story: At last year's Argentine Open, a fan with special needs inadvertently caused Brandon Matthews to miss a putt during a sudden-death playoff. The way Matthews compassionately responded to the fan was Arnold Palmer-like, according to Palmer's late family and tournament organizers, so they granted him a sponsor's exemption and added him to this week's field.

What's at stake: The winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.7 million cut of the $9.3 million purse.

Hole preview: The 18th (458-yard par-4) features one of the easiest tee shots on the course — and one of the toughest approach shots of the year. It's also seen its fair share of memorable moments.