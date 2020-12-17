Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Army issuing camouflage-print combat face masks for soldiers in 2021

Photo: U.S. Army

The U.S. Army announced in a statement Wednesday it will issue camouflage-print official Combat Cloth Face Coverings to new soldiers in the second quarter of 2021.

The big picture: The Army has largely been providing disposable or reusable, solid color face masks or other cloth coverings to soldiers to prevent against COVID-19, per the statement. 94,644 military members have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 878 hospitalized and 14 losing their lives to the virus, Department of Defense figures show.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine How tech is aiding the vaccine rollout.
  2. Health: FDA grants emergency authorization to first over-the-counter, at-home COVID antigen test.
  3. Politics: Congressional leaders move closer to striking stimulus deal Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Emails show former Trump health appointee advocated herd immunity strategy.
  4. Business: Fed pledges to continue buying bonds until economy makes "substantial" progress — Oil forecast highlights the long road back from COVID-19 — 2020's been a breakout year for the creator economy.
  5. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
18 hours ago - Health

U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as a nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 8, 2020 in London. Photo: Frank Augstein - Pool/Getty Images

The U.K. has vaccinated more than 100,000 people with Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine in the first week of its program, according to Nadhim Zahawi, a government minister in charge of vaccine deployment.

The big picture: The U.K. earlier this month became the first Western nation to give emergency approval to a COVID-19 vaccine. A 90-year-old woman from Coventry became the world's first person to get a fully tested, clinically authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Emails show former Trump health appointee advocated herd immunity strategy

HHS Secretary Alex Azar with President Trump at the White House on Nov. 20. Photo: Mangel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A former senior Health and Human Services adviser advocated this summer to let young and middle-aged Americans become infected with COVID-19 in order to develop "herd immunity," according to emails released Wednesday by the House committee overseeing the federal government's coronavirus response.

Why it matters: Without a vaccine, achieving herd immunity — in which widespread outbreaks are prevented because enough people in a community are immune to a disease — would result in widespread fatalities and likely overwhelm health systems.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

