Army issuing camouflage-print combat face masks for soldiers in 2021

Photo: U.S. Army
The U.S. Army announced in a statement Wednesday it will issue camouflage-print official Combat Cloth Face Coverings to new soldiers in the second quarter of 2021.
The big picture: The Army has largely been providing disposable or reusable, solid color face masks or other cloth coverings to soldiers to prevent against COVID-19, per the statement. 94,644 military members have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 878 hospitalized and 14 losing their lives to the virus, Department of Defense figures show.