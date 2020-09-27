19 mins ago - World

Civilians killed in clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in disputed region

Boys play on a street next to a building destroyed by war in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh in 2015. Photo: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Officials in Azerbaijan and human rights activists in Armenia have reported civilian deaths following clashes between the two nations over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to Reuters.

The big picture: The two countries, which were part of the Soviet Union when it collapsed, have had disputes over the region for decades. It is internationally considered part of Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians.

What's happening: Armenia said Azerbaijan conducted air and artillery attack on the disputed region, which Baku claimed was in response to Armenian shelling, per Reuters.

  • Armenia declared martial law and mobilized its male population on Sunday. Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have also declared martial law.
  • Human right activists in Armenia said at least two civilians have been killed by Azerbaijani shelling, while officials in Baku reported an unspecified number of civilian deaths and six wounded. Reuters could not independently confirm the deaths.

The big picture: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged support for Azerbaijan and called Armenia "the biggest threat to peace and tranquillity in the region," according to the BBC. Russia, which has acted as a mediator in the conflict and arms supplier to both sides, called for a ceasefire and talks to cool the situation.

Axios
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Majority of voters say election winner should fill SCOTUS vacancy

President Trump and Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A majority of voters believe the winner of the next election should fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new poll from the New York Times and Siena College finds.

Why it matters: President Trump and Senate Republicans have vowed to swiftly confirm his nominee Amy Coney Barrett, in part hoping for a political boost as the conservative base is extremely motivated by issues concerning the court. The poll indicates that moving fast may not help them with voters they also need to win over: women, independents, and college-educated white voters.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 32,870,631 — Total deaths: 994,534 — Total recoveries: 22,749,163Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 7,079,689 — Total deaths: 204,499 — Total recoveries: 2,750,459 — Total tests: 100,492,536Map.
  3. States: New York daily cases top 1,000 for first time since June — U.S. reports over 55,000 new coronavirus cases.
  4. Health: The long-term pain of the mental health pandemicFewer than 10% of Americans have coronavirus antibodies.
  5. Business: Millions start new businesses in time of coronavirus.
  6. Education: Summer college enrollment offers a glimpse of COVID-19's effect.
Stef W. KightSam Baker
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How the Supreme Court could decide the election

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Supreme Court isn't just one of the most pressing issues in the presidential race — the justices may also have to decide parts of the election itself.

Why it matters: Important election-related lawsuits are already making their way to the court. And close results in swing states, with disputes over absentee ballots, set up the potential for another Bush v. Gore scenario, election experts say.

