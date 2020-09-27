Civilians killed in clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in disputed region

Officials in Azerbaijan and human rights activists in Armenia have reported civilian deaths following clashes between the two nations over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to Reuters.

The big picture: The two countries, which were part of the Soviet Union when it collapsed, have had disputes over the region for decades. It is internationally considered part of Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians.

What's happening: Armenia said Azerbaijan conducted air and artillery attack on the disputed region, which Baku claimed was in response to Armenian shelling, per Reuters.

Armenia declared martial law and mobilized its male population on Sunday. Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have also declared martial law.

Human right activists in Armenia said at least two civilians have been killed by Azerbaijani shelling, while officials in Baku reported an unspecified number of civilian deaths and six wounded. Reuters could not independently confirm the deaths.

The big picture: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged support for Azerbaijan and called Armenia "the biggest threat to peace and tranquillity in the region," according to the BBC. Russia, which has acted as a mediator in the conflict and arms supplier to both sides, called for a ceasefire and talks to cool the situation.