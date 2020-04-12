2 hours ago - Health

Arkansas governor: Churches are following social distancing "very carefully"

Jacob Knutson

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that churches that are holding Easter services in his state are following social distancing guidelines "very carefully."

Why it matters: Arkansas has banned indoor gatherings of more than 10 people, but offers exemptions for religious services. The state government, which has come under fire for not issuing a stay-at-home order, recommends that people attending services follow social distancing guidelines.

  • Hutchinson has been trying to discourage people from attending services after nearly three dozen people who gathered at an Arkansas church last month tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC News reports.

What he's saying: "If there's a serious health risk because of a gathering, we'll give a very specific directive and have a discussion with that church," Hutchinson said.

  • "They're just as concerned about their parishioners as I am as governor. And so we're worshipping remotely this Easter. And I expect everybody to make sure they follow those social distancing guidelines and not gather whenever you have a risk."

The big picture: Arkansas has reported 1,228 cases and 27 deaths from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Asked why he has not issued a stay-at-home order, Hutchinson said that "there's no such thing as a true lockdown" and that the state's "targeted approach" of recommending masks and social distancing has been successful thus far.

World coronavirus updates: Global cases near 1.8 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than 405,000 people have now recovered from the novel coronavirus, but the number of confirmed cases was nearing 1.8 million early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approaching normal, as the number of cases exceed 1.7 million worldwide. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Rebecca Falconer

DOJ warns of action against crackdowns on religious services

Attorney General Bill Barr in the press briefing room of the White House. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec signaled in a tweet Saturday upcoming DOJ action against local authorities that have cracked down on religious services as part of restrictions to combat the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: While many religious leaders have moved to online services, some churches and conservatives are pushing back against local government orders preventing them from holding in-person gatherings during the pandemic.

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: Case numbers top 530,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases exceeded 530,000 in the U.S. from more than 2.6 million tests Sunday morning, per Johns Hopkins. The death toll surpassed that of Italy's Saturday. Over 20,600 Americans have died of the virus.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

