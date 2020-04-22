11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Court allows Arkansas to ban abortions during coronavirus pandemic

Rashaan Ayesh

Arkansas State Capitol building. Photo: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that Arkansas is allowed to ban most surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic, AP reports.

The big picture: Other red states have sought to block abortion clinics from operating during the coronavirus pandemic and have found their bans being challenged in court.

  • In Texas, a federal appeals court ruled that clinics can administer medication abortions as the state continues to try to ban abortions during the pandemic.
  • In Tennessee, a federal judge ruled the state must continue allowing abortions.

Arkansas' only surgical abortion clinic is allowed to carry out the procedure if it protects the life or health of the mother.

What they're saying: The appeal court stated in its ruling that the Arkansas Health Department’s “directive is a legally valid response to the circumstances confronted by the Governor and state health officials.”

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens

The risk of reopening too soon

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Southwest Georgia has one of the nation's largest number of coronavirus cases after accounting for its small population, and yet Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week that the state is beginning to lift its social distancing measures.

Why it matters: Anywhere in America — including rural or suburban communities — can become the next coronavirus hotspot, if the pandemic is mishandled.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Oil prices continued to slide in Asian trading Wednesday, as the novel coronavirus causes an unprecedented demand crash. The Brent crude futures fell 13% to $16.82 a barrel and the June contract for West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $11.20 a barrel, per CNBC.

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health
Caitlin Owens

Public health is becoming more partisan

Data: Gallup, margin of error ±2 percentage points; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

There's a striking partisan divide on coronavirus-related topics, reflecting the growing divide between reality as President Trump presents it and the reality presented by experts and health care workers.

Between the lines: Some of these issues aren't open to interpretation. We either have enough coronavirus tests to track outbreaks, or we don't. Health care workers have enough masks, or they don't.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow7 hours ago - Health