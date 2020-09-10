1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Argentina's debt restructuring triumph

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Argentina's debt restructuring is finished, and, for anybody who remembers Argentina's last debt default, this one was gloriously smooth.

By the numbers: Argentina restructured $69 billion in foreign bonds, plus another $42 billion in foreign currency local law bonds. The country negotiated a reduction in its effective interest rate from 7% to 3%, which translates to a creditor "haircut" of about 45 cents on the dollar in present-value terms.

  • Most impressively, the first exchange offer was presented to bondholders on April 21; the deal was done by early September. That's a far cry from the decade-long litigation that we saw last time around.

How it works: Argentina managed to get 99% participation on both the local-law and foreign-law exchanges. In order to get there, it used collective action clauses, or CACs: if enough bondholders of a certain bond voted to restructure, then all of them would be bound into the deal.

  • That's how 99% of the bonds ended up being exchanged, even though only 93.5% of them voted in favor of the deal.
  • It's a prime example of CACs working exactly as they were designed to work.

The bottom line: Argentina is a serial defaulter. Maybe practice makes perfect.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Economy & Business

My 9/11 story: A New Yorker's account

A 9/11 memorial in front of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

When the first plane hit, I was in a ride-share van going down the FDR Drive on the East Side of Manhattan.

  • The first thing I noticed was paper. The most ordinary, yet extraordinary, stream of glittery paper — photocopies, memos, restaurant menus, the stuff that was always on your desk in the early aughts — falling from the sky in a hideously gorgeous plume.
Axios
Podcasts

ESPN's Mina Kimes on the NFL's new reality

The NFL season kicks off tonight in Kansas City, but a lot has changed since the Chiefs hoisted their trophy in February including new economics, experiences and politics.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with ESPN football analyst Mina Kimes.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 27,962,101 — Total deaths: 905,470 — Total recoveries: 18,820,738Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 6,377,540 — Total deaths: 191,360 — Total recoveries: 2,387,479 — Total tests: 84,558,560Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause — Young adults aren't all safe from the virus — Only 14% of Americans think a vaccine will be widely available before the election.
  5. Business: Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. Media: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone"
