New Zealand PM: Trump "patently wrong" about NZ coronavirus cases

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a press conference at the parliament building the Beehive in the capital, Wellington on Monday. Photo: Guo Lei/Xinhua via Getty) Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday dismissed President Trump's claims that New Zealand was seeing a "surge" in coronavirus cases after the virus was detected in the community for the first time in 102 days last week.

Driving the news: Trump said Monday when NZ "beat" the virus, "it was like front page, they beat it because they wanted to show me something." "The problem is big surge in New Zealand. It's terrible. We don't want that." But Ardern said there's "no comparison between New Zealand’s current cluster and the tens of thousands of cases being seen in the United States."

What she's saying: "Obviously it's patently wrong," said the prime minister, who's usually more measured in her response to questions on Trump.

  • "We are still one of the best-performing countries in the world when it comes to COVID and our workers are focussed on keeping it that way."

The big picture: New Zealand has 12 new cases linked to the cluster in Auckland that led to the country's biggest city locking down last week and another under investigation, taking the total number of active community cases to 69.

Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 170,000 and cases rose past 5.4 million in the U.S. on Sunday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 1.8 million have recovered.

The big picture: Six states set new highs last week for novel coronavirus infections recorded in a single day. However, dramatic single-day rises have become less frequent as the country's outbreak begins to slow down. But some states are still facing serious spikes and rising hospitalizations.

Aug 16, 2020 - World

New Zealand PM delays election by 4 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a press conference at Parliament in Wellington on Monday morning local time. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday New Zealand's election would be postponed by four weeks to Oct. 17, after other parties had called for a delay and as the country scrambles to contain a second coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Ardern said moving the date would give all parties a "fair shot to campaign" and it'd give Kiwis "certainty without unnecessarily long delays." She ruled out changing the election date again, citing planned safety measures. NZ has reported 58 active cases linked to its cluster in Auckland, which saw the country's largest city lock down and lesser restrictions reintroduced elsewhere.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the latest figures from the cluster.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India reported 57,981 new coronavirus cases Monday, taking its total number of infections to almost 2.65 million. The country's death toll reached 50,921 after it reported that another 941 people had lost their lives to the virus.

By the numbers: Over 776,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus globally and nearly 21.7 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins University data. Almost 13.7 million have recovered from the virus.

