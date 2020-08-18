Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday dismissed President Trump's claims that New Zealand was seeing a "surge" in coronavirus cases after the virus was detected in the community for the first time in 102 days last week.

Driving the news: Trump said Monday when NZ "beat" the virus, "it was like front page, they beat it because they wanted to show me something." "The problem is big surge in New Zealand. It's terrible. We don't want that." But Ardern said there's "no comparison between New Zealand’s current cluster and the tens of thousands of cases being seen in the United States."

What she's saying: "Obviously it's patently wrong," said the prime minister, who's usually more measured in her response to questions on Trump.

"We are still one of the best-performing countries in the world when it comes to COVID and our workers are focussed on keeping it that way."

The big picture: New Zealand has 12 new cases linked to the cluster in Auckland that led to the country's biggest city locking down last week and another under investigation, taking the total number of active community cases to 69.