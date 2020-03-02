Archery dodgeball's rapid growth

Archery dodgeball, also known as archery tag or combat archery, was founded as a sport in 2011 and has since grown to more than 1,300 locations throughout the U.S.

How it works: Teams begin each round by racing to the central dividing line, where they grab as many foam-tipped arrows as possible and attempt to hit their opponents while simultaneously dodging — or catching — incoming fire.

Like dodgeball, if players are hit, they're eliminated. If they catch an arrow, the shooter is out and a sidelined teammate can return.

Unlike dodgeball, players can shield themselves behind inflatable objects.

What they're saying: "It's easy to think the most accurate shot wins, but really the game is more about being quick on your feet, being fast with the bow and having solid cardio conditioning," 37-year-old Darren Reckner, who trains regularly with his team, told the Wall Street Journal.