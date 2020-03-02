1 hour ago - Sports

Archery dodgeball's rapid growth

Kendall Baker

Photo: Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Archery dodgeball, also known as archery tag or combat archery, was founded as a sport in 2011 and has since grown to more than 1,300 locations throughout the U.S.

How it works: Teams begin each round by racing to the central dividing line, where they grab as many foam-tipped arrows as possible and attempt to hit their opponents while simultaneously dodging — or catching — incoming fire.

  • Like dodgeball, if players are hit, they're eliminated. If they catch an arrow, the shooter is out and a sidelined teammate can return.
  • Unlike dodgeball, players can shield themselves behind inflatable objects.

What they're saying: "It's easy to think the most accurate shot wins, but really the game is more about being quick on your feet, being fast with the bow and having solid cardio conditioning," 37-year-old Darren Reckner, who trains regularly with his team, told the Wall Street Journal.

Dan Primack

Southeast Asian "super-app" Grab raises $856 million

Photo: Getty Images

Grab, a Southeast Asian "super-app" for everything from ride-hail to payments, raised $856 million from Japanese investors Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and TIS Inc.

Why it matters: This appears designed to help Grab maintain its market lead over rival GoJek — the companies were most recently valued at $14 billion and $9 billion, respectively — although comes less than 24 hours after a report about merger talks.

Axios

Podcast: Bloomberg’s social media strategy

The Wall Street Journal reported that Mike Bloomberg’s campaign is hiring people to regularly post from their personal social-media accounts and send texts in support of Bloomberg to their contacts. Pro Rata producer Naomi Shavin is joined by Axios media reporter Sara Fischer to discuss the campaign’s social media strategies and how platforms are responding.

Kendall Baker

Universal Tennis Handicap could revolutionize the sport

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) is a rating system that could revolutionize the sport at every level — from country club play, to college recruiting, to the very top of the professional tours.

How it works: The current ATP (men) and WTA (women) rankings are based on point accumulation, which benefits pros who get easier draws or play more matches and junior players whose parents have enough money to travel to tournaments.

