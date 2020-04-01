2 hours ago - Technology

Tech companies aren't doing April Fools' pranks this year

Ina Fried

Wednesday is April Fools' Day, but this year it's decidedly the wrong moment for online pranks — even though tech companies have reveled in them for several years now.

The big picture: The genre was getting a bit tired even before the pandemic — and many things that might be funny in ordinary times simply aren't funny right now.

What's happening: Perennial pranksters Google and T-Mobile promised to forgo the jokes this year and many, many people have expressed the fervent hope that others will follow suit.

  • Case in point: A Korean pop star deactivated his Instagram account Wednesday after panicking — and then angering — fans with a prank post claiming he’d contracted coronavirus.

The bottom line: It's probably best to treat online posts you encounter with extra skepticism. That said, it's good to do that every day. So maybe read Twitter every day as if it was April Fools' Day.

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Twitter mandates all employees work from home

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

After previously recommending all employees work from home, Twitter took things a step further on Wednesday, making telecommuting mandatory for nearly all employees.

Why it matters: It's another sign of just how seriously Big Tech companies are taking the coronavirus outbreak.

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Tech's moment to shine (or not)

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, Big Tech, after battling criticism for three years, has an opportunity to show the upside of its scale and reach.

Why it matters: If companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon are able to demonstrate they can be a force for good in a trying time, many inside the companies feel, they could undo some of the techlash's ill will and maybe blunt some of the regulatory threats that loom over them.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Technology
Kyle Daly

Trump's Google claims fit his pattern of tech hype

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

President Trump's exaggerated claims about a Google-developed website to triage coronavirus diagnosis and treatment nationwide are the latest instance of a longstanding presidential pattern of tech-related misrepresentations and hype.

Why it matters: At a moment when the public needs solid trustworthy information from leaders, institutions and news sources, the president is spreading confusion and doubt.

Go deeperArrowMar 16, 2020 - Technology