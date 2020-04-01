30 mins ago - Technology

Apple buys weather app Dark Sky

Dan Primack

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apple acquired paid weather app Dark Sky on Tuesday for an undisclosed amount.

Why it matters: This is a double-coup for Apple. It may use Dark Sky to improve the iPhone's default weather app, which currently gets its data from The Weather Channel, and it plans to kill the Android version of Dark Sky.

  • It'll also shut off the Android version's API in 2022 — thus giving it some competitive advantage among those who swear by Dark Sky's hyperlocal forecasts.

Between the lines, via Axios' Ina Fried: Android users relied on the app too, as did third-party software that relies on Dark Sky's API.

Return on investment: In 2015, Dark Sky's co-founders took some investment from a firm called Applied Invention.

The bottom line: "It feels petty, which is both fair (it’s how Android users feel!) and wildly unfair (Apple doesn’t run a charity and has no obligation to help Android users out)," writes Dieter Bohn from The Verge.

Orion Rummler

Apple allows push notifications for ads

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp displayed on an iPhone. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apps on Apple products can now send push notifications for ads and promotions as long as customers explicitly opt in to get those alerts, according to the company's updated App Store guidelines.

Why it matters: Apple has long prevented ads in notifications. Including marketing material alongside alerts for personal messages and breaking news runs the risk of further cluttering peoples' feeds.

Ina Fried

Tim Cook to allow most Apple staff to work from home this week

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook has informed employees in most global offices that they may work from home between March 9–13 as the company grapples with the "unprecedented" coronavirus outbreak, according to a memo first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Axios.

The big picture: Apple joins a chorus of other companies encouraging workers in Seattle or the Bay Area to work from home, including Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Salesforce. Apple, like these other companies, said in the memo will continue to pay its hourly staff while full-time workers telecommute.

Margaret Harding McGill

Tech firms crunch coronavirus data to track disease spread

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Tech companies are using artificial intelligence and other tools to comb through coronavirus data to track cases and find transmission hotspots.

Why it matters: Finding patterns in otherwise discrete data points could help make sense of where and how the virus is spreading in the U.S., and could aid in allocating the country's limited testing and treatment capabilities.

