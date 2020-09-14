52 mins ago - Technology

Apple relaxes App Store rules for video game streaming

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Apple on Friday announced a series of changes to the rules of the iOS App Store that make a bit more room for cloud-based video game services to run on iOS devices, but only if each game is separately submitted to Apple for review and approval.

Why it matters: Apple is under considerable criticism from a range of developers who want to see it soften its strict control of what's allowed in the App Store and reduce the number of products that are subject to a 30% commission.

Details:

  • Under a rule change announced Friday, Apple said companies like Google, with Stadia, or Microsoft, with xCloud, can offer a single "catalog" app of all their games, as long as the games are made individually available for Apple to review and for customers to download.
  • Apple also said it would not take a cut of online services that are offered by one individual to another, potentially easing concerns from Airbnb that Apple could demand a cut of online "experiences" its hosts offer.

Between the lines: Apple is trying to tweak things without giving up either its control over what is allowed in the store or the financial gains that come with its 30% cut of digital goods and services sold within apps.

Our thought bubble: The change is another example of Apple trying to make its 2008 business model and rules fit with a dramatically changed world in which far more services are handled in the cloud and the distinction between digital and physical is blurring.

What they're saying: Microsoft said it was not satisfied with Apple's concession.

  • “This remains a bad experience for customers,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 a.m. ET: 29,032,938 — Total deaths: 924,831— Total recoveries: 19,649,457Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 a.m. ET: 6,520,733 — Total deaths: 194,087 — Total recoveries: 2,451,406 — Total tests: 88,819,861Map
  3. Health: Kids can and do transmit the virus to their household, CDC says — Timeline: The six months that changed everything.
  4. Politics: Bob Woodward says it wasn't Trump's idea to restrict travel from China — Why new stimulus talks are at a "dead end."
  5. Vaccine: Pfizer preparing to distribute vaccine by year-end, CEO says.
  6. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
Ina FriedKyle Daly
1 hour ago - Technology

TikTok's fresh swirl of uncertainty

There's now a deal on the table to let TikTok continue operating in the U.S. with the backing of a major American tech firm, potentially staving off President Trump's plan to ban the popular Chinese-owned video app by mid-month.

Yes, but: Software giant Oracle's proposed deal isn't the straightforward acquisition that Microsoft had jockeyed for until falling out of the running this weekend, and the whole affair is still rife with unknowns.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - World

Labs in France and Sweden confirm Navalny was poisoned with Novichok

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists in 2019. Photo: MAXIM ZMEYEV/AFP via Getty Images

Specialist labs in France and Sweden have confirmed that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group, the German government announced Monday.

Why it matters: The chemical is typically associated with Russian security services and was used in the attempted assassination in 2018 of Sergei Skripal, a Russian former double agent who had relocated to the U.K. The Kremlin has denied wrongdoing.

