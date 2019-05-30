Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Apple's App Store competition chart protests too much

Screenshot of Apple appstore apps.
Screenshot from Apple.com

Facing antitrust complaints from Spotify and others, Apple published a chart aiming to show all the ways in which its homegrown apps face competition.

Why it matters: Apple hopes the chart — and new website — will help convince regulators and others that its App Store offers a fair and level playing field. The company touts the many apps it says compete with the iPhone's calendar, camera, browser and other built-in apps.

Yes, but: Critics point out that the same chart also shows just how tough it is for those looking to compete with Apple head-on. In many cases, for example, users can't change the default from Apple's app to a rival.

  • In particular, arguing there's competition in the mobile browser realm strikes people as a stretch, since Apple won't let rivals use their own browsing engine, as former Apple engineer Nick Shearer pointed out.

The big picture: The Supreme Court recently allowed a suit by customers charging the App Store with monopolistic practices to move forward.

