Data: AP; Table: Axios Visuals

Ohio State and Georgia are tied at No. 3 in this week's AP poll, while Florida surged to No. 7 following a huge win at home over Auburn, who fell to No. 12.

What's next ... Next week is loaded with Top 25 matchups: (1) Alabama at (24) Texas A&M, (7) Florida at (5) LSU, (6) Oklahoma at (11) Texas, and (10) Penn State at (17) Iowa.