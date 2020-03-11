12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AOC on Biden's primary wins: Tonight's a tough night

Rebecca Falconer

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses supporters during a campaign rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday. Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told supporters as former Vice President Joe Biden was projected big wins in Tuesday's primaries it had been a "tough night" for her chosen Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Why it matters: "There’s no sugar-coating it. Tonight's a tough night. Tonight's a tough night electorally ... [but] never, ever, ever let your heart turn black," Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram live broadcast. While Sanders has yet to comment on Biden being projected to win the Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri presidential primaries, Ocasio-Cortez's comments carry significant weight as one of the Vermont senator's highest-profile supporters.

Go deeper: Rep. Clyburn: DNC should "step in" for Biden after Tuesday's contests

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

AOC says she will support Biden if he wins Democratic nomination

Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Thursday she will support Joe Biden if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination during an appearance on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"I've said throughout this entire process that what is so important that we ultimately unite behind who that Democratic nominee is. I think it's a two-way street. I've been concerned by some folks that say if Bernie's the nominee, they won't support him and the other way around."

The big picture: Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most popular figures on the progressive left, is a key surrogate for Bernie Sanders — and her star power on the trail has triggered speculation that she might seek a presidential bid of her own in 2024.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

AOC concedes Sanders may have to compromise on Medicare for All

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders rally in Durham, New Hampshire on Feb. 10. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) conceded Thursday that Sen. Bernie Sanders' signature Medicare for All proposal would face congressional roadblocks if he was elected president, telling HuffPost: “A president can’t wave a magic wand and pass any legislation they want."

Why it matters: Ocasio-Cortez is a vocal proponent of Medicare for All and one of Sanders' highest-profile surrogates. She told HuffPost: "The worst-case scenario? We compromise deeply and we end up getting a public option. Is that a nightmare? I don’t think so."

Go deeperArrowFeb 13, 2020 - Health
Margaret TalevAlexi McCammondAlayna TreeneStef W. Kight

Biden reborn with a massive Super Tuesday comeback

Biden speaks in Los Angeles Tuesday night. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Super Tuesday made Joe Biden the 77-year-old Comeback Kid, clipping Bernie Sanders' wings and transforming the Democratic primary into a two-man race.

Why it matters: Biden's campaign was broke and all but dead until he won South Carolina on Saturday. The revival that unfolded across 14 states last night was built not only on strong support from African Americans but also a consolidation of white, establishment Democrats around the former vice president.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy