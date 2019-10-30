Anthony Davis records stat line not seen since Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game

Playing with a sore shooting shoulder, Anthony Davis had his first breakout game as a Laker, scoring 40 points, grabbing 20 rebounds and setting a franchise record for free throws made (26) in a 120-91 win over the Grizzlies.

Why it matters: This is the second time in NBA history that a player has recorded at least 40 points, 20 boards and 25 made free throws in a game. The only other occurrence? Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game in 1962. He's also just the sixth Laker to ever put up 40 points and 20 rebounds, joining Elgin Baylor (did it 34 times), Chamberlain (5), George Mikan (4), Shaquille O'Neal (2) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2).