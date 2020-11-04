Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Ant Group's IPO could be headed for more trouble

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

China's suspension of Ant Group’s $35 billion IPO is "just the beginning of a renewed campaign by China to rein in the fintech empire controlled by Jack Ma," Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Details: "Authorities are now setting their sights on Ant’s biggest source of revenue: its credit platforms that funnel loans from banks and other financial institutions to millions of consumers across China," the article noted, citing unnamed sources.

Why it matters: Ant Group's IPO wasn't just set to be the biggest of all time, it was meant to serve as a tentpole of China's growing influence in the global financial sphere.

  • As Axios' Felix Salmon notes: "Ant provides the technology that powers much of the Chinese economy, from borrowing to saving to investments to insurance. A failure of its systems could have devastating consequences for hundreds of millions of people."

What's next: Bloomberg also reports that the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission "plans to discourage lenders from using Ant’s platforms and has already asked some to ensure their portfolios are compliant with stringent draft regulations announced on Monday."

  • The proposed measures call for platform operators to provide at least 30% of the funding for loans. That would render many of Ant’s existing transactions noncompliant, as the company currently keeps only about 2% of loans on its own balance sheet. The rest of the loans are funded by third parties or packaged as securities and sold.

Be smart: All this could probably have been avoided had Ma not railed against financial regulators, said that financial regulation was outdated, and claimed technology companies should not be subject to regulation in recent remarks.

  • The suspension of the IPO puts into limbo bids of nearly $3 trillion from retail investors in China, who play a much bigger role in financial markets than their U.S. counterparts, and a $400 million expected payday for the banks assisting with the listing.
  • The suspension also gut-punched shares of Ant Group's parent company, Alibaba, which will keep an ownership stake of one-third of Ant after the IPO, and Chinese tech companies broadly.

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump consolidates command over GOP, even if he loses

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump heads into the wild days ahead stronger than ever: However things ultimately shake out in the presidential race, he did way better than most expected and was a rare voice saying Republicans could gain ground in the House.

Why it matters: Few Republican officials defied him before. It's hard to see many, if any, standing up to him now. 

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Four in 10 voters name the pandemic as their top concern — Joe Biden's pandemic response would face intense resistance.
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election Day —Governors decline imposing new measures.
  3. Sports: NFL steps up COVID protocols with new mask requirements.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration early Wednesday that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: Trump declared that he'll go to the Supreme Court to push for "all voting to stop," baselessly calling the continued vote count a "fraud" as key states sort through a historically high volume of early and mail ballots driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

