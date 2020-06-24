Another botched painting restoration in Spain prompts regulations call
Spain's Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators issued a statement on Tuesday calling for tighter regulations after another Spanish artwork was disfigured during restoration, warning "part of our heritage is disappearing by these disastrous actions."
The big picture: In the latest example, the unnamed owner of the copy of Baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo's The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables paid €1,200 ($1,350) for it to be cleaned by a furniture restorer, according to Europa Press. The images below show the results of two attempts to fix the botched job.
"This lack of regulation translates into an absence of protection of our heritage."— Statement by the Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators
- It's drawn comparisons to the 2012 restoration of a prized fresco of Jesus Christ in Borja, which was dubbed "Monkey Christ" after the parishioner had finished her attempt and a botched restoration of a 16th-Century statue of St George at a church in Navarre last year, the BBC notes.
- The British Royal Academy of Arts launched a meme competition on Tuesday, asking Twitter users: "can do a better job at restoring this copy?"