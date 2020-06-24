37 mins ago - World

Another botched painting restoration in Spain prompts regulations call

Spain's Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators issued a statement on Tuesday calling for tighter regulations after another Spanish artwork was disfigured during restoration, warning "part of our heritage is disappearing by these disastrous actions."

The big picture: In the latest example, the unnamed owner of the copy of Baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo's The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables paid €1,200 ($1,350) for it to be cleaned by a furniture restorer, according to Europa Press. The images below show the results of two attempts to fix the botched job.

"This lack of regulation translates into an absence of protection of our heritage."
— Statement by the Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators
  • It's drawn comparisons to the 2012 restoration of a prized fresco of Jesus Christ in Borja, which was dubbed "Monkey Christ" after the parishioner had finished her attempt and a botched restoration of a 16th-Century statue of St George at a church in Navarre last year, the BBC notes.
  • The British Royal Academy of Arts launched a meme competition on Tuesday, asking Twitter users: "can do a better job at restoring this copy?"

AOC defeats primary challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigns in the Bronx borough of New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) defeated Democratic challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a longtime CNBC journalist, to retain win the New York Democratic primary Tuesday night, AP reports.

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Margaret Talev: Her win in New York's 14th congressional district is an important signal about the progressive freshman lawmaker's lasting power, her fundraising strength and potential to drive a larger movement.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 9,239,794 — Total deaths: 476,945 — Total recoveries — 4,613,425Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 2,346,937 — Total deaths: 121,224 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. Business: Smaller cities face an uphill battle to attract remote workers — How the pandemic will dramatically reshape the job market.
  4. States: Washington the latest state to announce it'll make wearing masks in public mandatory — Texas governor urges people to stay home after record cases spike.
  5. Primaries: Elections initially delayed in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York due to the pandemic to take place today.
  6. World: EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1.
  7. Public health: Fauci says Trump has never told task force to slow down testing.
  8. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: People in red states are feeling the risk.
Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

Protesters hold pictures of Breonna Taylor, left, Andrew Kearse, center, and Ahmaud Arbery, right, during a demonstration on June 22 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was fired on Tuesday, effective immediately, for "blindly" firing 10 bullets into Breonna Taylor's apartment on March 13, the police department announced.

Driving the news: Black Lives Matter protesters and activists on social media have called for punitive action in the wake of Taylor's death, after she was fatally shot by police who entered her apartment without warning through a "no-knock" warrant.

