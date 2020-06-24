Spain's Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators issued a statement on Tuesday calling for tighter regulations after another Spanish artwork was disfigured during restoration, warning "part of our heritage is disappearing by these disastrous actions."

The big picture: In the latest example, the unnamed owner of the copy of Baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo's The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables paid €1,200 ($1,350) for it to be cleaned by a furniture restorer, according to Europa Press. The images below show the results of two attempts to fix the botched job.

"This lack of regulation translates into an absence of protection of our heritage."

— Statement by the Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators