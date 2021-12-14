Sign up for our daily briefing

Prosecutors: American Anne Sacoolas to face U.K. court over teen's death

Floral tributes on the B4031 outside RAF Croughton, in Northamptonshire, Ewhere Harry Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was involved in a head-on collision in August. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat accused of killing a British teenager while driving on the wrong side of the road in England, will face criminal proceedings in January, U.K. prosecutors said Monday.

The big picture: Sacoolas was charged in December 2020 with "causing death by dangerous driving" over the August 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the East Midlands used by the U.S. military.

What to watch: It's unclear whether Sacoolas will appear for the Jan. 18 hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court.

  • A spokesperson for the U.K. Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement to news outlets, "While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter."

What they're saying: A spokesperson for Sacoolas' lawyers, Arnold & Porter, denied to the Washington Post that she would appear via video, as U.K. news outlets had reported.

  • "While we have always been willing to discuss a virtual hearing, there is no agreement at this time," the spokesperson said.

Rebecca FalconerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 4 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Tornadoes death toll rises to 88, including 74 killed in Kentucky

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The death toll from last weekend's tornadoes and storms that hit six U.S. states increased to 88 Monday — including 74 in Kentucky, per AP.

The latest: President Biden declared a major disaster in Tennessee, a day after making a similar declaration in Ky., where Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected more storm-related deaths would be confirmed.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Vox Media to acquire Group Nine Media

Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff . Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vox Media, which houses sites like Vox.com, Eater and SB Nation, has signed a deal to acquire Group Nine Media, the digital company home to brands like NowThis, The Dodo, PopSugar, Thrillist and Seeker, the company said Monday.

Why it matters: The merger will create a digital media behemoth. Both companies have acquired major digital franchises in the past year to bolster their scale ahead of the combination.

Sophia Cai
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic candidates focus on filibuster

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democratic Senate candidates across the board are campaigning on a message to reform the filibuster as they seek to increase their party's majority next year.

Why it matters: Candidates have traditionally run by telling voters what policies they'll enact in office. Now, they're highlighting the tool they want to use to pass such things as voting rights legislation, a minimum wage increase and abortion access safeguards.

