Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat accused of killing a British teenager while driving on the wrong side of the road in England, will face criminal proceedings in January, U.K. prosecutors said Monday.

The big picture: Sacoolas was charged in December 2020 with "causing death by dangerous driving" over the August 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the East Midlands used by the U.S. military.

The 44-year-old American invoked diplomatic immunity under international law and returned to the U.S. The Trump administration declined Britain's extradition request.

What to watch: It's unclear whether Sacoolas will appear for the Jan. 18 hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court.

A spokesperson for the U.K. Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement to news outlets, "While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter."

What they're saying: A spokesperson for Sacoolas' lawyers, Arnold & Porter, denied to the Washington Post that she would appear via video, as U.K. news outlets had reported.