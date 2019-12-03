Despite box office hits, demand for animated films has stalled out

Data:Parrot Analytics; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Consumer demand for animated content has remained stagnant over the past two years, despite the onslaught of animated box office hits, according to data pulled for Axios by Parrot Analytics.

The big picture: "Animation, especially adult animation, is a category that was mostly overlooked as 'peak TV' output increased, so one could argue it is underexploited today," says Matthew Ball, the former head of strategy for Amazon Studios.