Trump to welcome Poland's president days before election

President Trump will welcome his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, to the White House on Wednesday, four days before the Polish presidential election.

Why it matters: The visit is the first from a foreign leader since early March, and a political gift to Duda and Poland's populist ruling party, Law and Justice. It also comes as Trump is considering increasing the U.S. troop presence in Poland and decreasing it in Germany. Trump has embraced the Polish government during its showdown with the EU over encroachment on the rule of law.

Twitter adds ability to record audio in tweets

Twitter said Wednesday that it will add voice messages to tweets — allowing up to 140 seconds of audio.

Why it matters: Twitter is already the go-to platform for breaking news in the U.S. and often around the world. Voice Tweets will add a new dimension to breaking news for the site, as users can record what's happening around them or record their thoughts and reflections immediately and post them as events unfold.

U.S. sanctions hit Assad but risk deepening Syria's economic crisis

New U.S. sanctions targeting Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime and those who fund it are likely to increase pressure on the Syrian government and deepen the country's economic crisis.

Why it matters: Assad has survived nine years of civil war, but Syria's dictator now faces protests in the street, a currency shock and internal divisions highlighted by a public feud with his billionaire cousin, Rami Makhlouf. The people of Syria continue to suffer.

The pandemic has unleashed a cyber crime wave

Cyber criminal networks and individual opportunists have leveraged the coronavirus crisis to ramp up schemes to defraud businesses, credulous consumers and governments at all levels.

The big picture: This new wave of cyber crime, documented in a series of indictments, public disclosures and statements from U.S. officials, illustrates why the U.S. government sometimes refers to the “big four plus one” of cyber threats.

