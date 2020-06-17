Trump to welcome Poland's president days before election

President Trump will welcome his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, to the White House on Wednesday, four days before the Polish presidential election.

Why it matters: The visit is the first from a foreign leader since early March, and a political gift to Duda and Poland's populist ruling party, Law and Justice. It also comes as Trump is considering increasing the U.S. troop presence in Poland and decreasing it in Germany. Trump has embraced the Polish government during its showdown with the EU over encroachment on the rule of law.

