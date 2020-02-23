1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Andrew Yang calls on flagging 2020 hopefuls to follow him and bow out

Axios

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Feb. 8. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Andrew Yang referenced his departure from the 2020 race as he suggested on CNN Saturday narrowing the Democratic field: "Someone needs to pull an Andrew Yang and be like, 'I've done the math, I'm not going to win.'"

Details: Yang said after Sen. Bernie Sanders was projected to win the Nevada caucus, "The rest of the field needs to consolidate, ideally." He noted "each candidate wants to be the last person standing to absorb the non-Bernie energy." But he added Sanders is "unlikely to get an outright majority of delegates heading into the convention, which is going to set the stage for the superdelegates to emerge, and then you're looking at a contested convention."

Orion Rummler

Andrew Yang lays off dozens of campaign staffers

Andrew Yang speaks on the campaign trail on Feb. 5 in New Hampshire. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former tech executive and 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang laid off "dozens of campaign staffers this week" after performing poorly in the Iowa caucuses, Politico reports.

The big picture: The full results of the caucus have not yet been released and Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez called for Iowa Democrats to "immediately begin a recanvass" on Thursday. Yet even with a recanvass, Yang is unlikely to beat top 2020 candidates or see significantly different results.

Ursula Perano

Andrew Yang drops out of 2020 presidential race

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang announced on Tuesday night that he has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

The big picture: Yang, who's never held public office, centered his campaign on universal basic income, wherein he proposed giving all Americans over 18 years of age $1,000 every month.

Alexi McCammondMargaret Talev

The second-choice question

Sen. Amy Klobuchar at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

DES MOINES, Iowa — Conversations with Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang supporters highlight how the order of tonight's winners in Iowa could hinge on who makes the first cut.

Why it matters: Caucus-goers will be asked for their second choice if their preferred candidate falls short of a 15% threshold — a high bar in a race that still has so many candidates.

