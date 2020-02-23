Andrew Yang calls on flagging 2020 hopefuls to follow him and bow out

Andrew Yang referenced his departure from the 2020 race as he suggested on CNN Saturday narrowing the Democratic field: "Someone needs to pull an Andrew Yang and be like, 'I've done the math, I'm not going to win.'"

Details: Yang said after Sen. Bernie Sanders was projected to win the Nevada caucus, "The rest of the field needs to consolidate, ideally." He noted "each candidate wants to be the last person standing to absorb the non-Bernie energy." But he added Sanders is "unlikely to get an outright majority of delegates heading into the convention, which is going to set the stage for the superdelegates to emerge, and then you're looking at a contested convention."

