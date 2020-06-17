48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo to end daily coronavirus press briefings

Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will end his daily coronavirus briefings this week, he told reporters Wednesday.

Why it matters: His final briefing on Friday will be his 111th, per NY1's Pat Kiernan — an unprecedented streak of media availability amid the pandemic.

  • He said he plans to continue to hold briefings "as needed."

The big picture: Once the global epicenter for coronavirus, New York has seen a large decrease in its number of daily new cases.

  • Parts of the state will enter phase 3 of its reopening process this week.
  • There were only 567 new coronavirus cases among the 59,341 New Yorkers who were tested for coronavirus Tuesday — a record low positivity rate of 0.96%. The state also had 17 deaths, the lowest since the pandemic began, according to Cuomo.

Worth noting: He warned against other states reopening too soon, noting that new cases and hospitalizations have increased in a number of states as they have started lifting restrictions.

Updated 10 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

President Juan Orlando Hernández said late Tuesday that he and first lady Ana García were among over 9,600 Hondurans to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reports. He added García was asymptomatic and he was feeling better. 330 people have died from the virus in Honduras.

By the numbers: More than 8.1 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins.

Updated 10 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Five states reported record numbers of new daily novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Zoom in: Arizona reported the most new cases (2,392), followed by Florida (2,783) and then Texas (2,622). The three states were among 20 in the U.S. to report a growth in the number of people to test positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks, per a New York Times database. All three states have increased testing and quickly eased restrictions, the NYT notes.

Updated 10 hours ago - Health

Fauci: U.S. still in first wave of coronavirus pandemic

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci during an April coronavirus briefing at the White House. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned in an interview with the Daily Beast against holding events like President Trump's upcoming rally and stressed that the U.S. is still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

What he's saying: "We are seeing infections to a greater degree than they had previously seen in certain states, including states in the southwest and in the south," Fauci told the Daily Beast. "I don't like to talk about a second wave right now, because we haven't gotten out of our first wave."

