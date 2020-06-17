Cuomo to end daily coronavirus press briefings

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will end his daily coronavirus briefings this week, he told reporters Wednesday.

Why it matters: His final briefing on Friday will be his 111th, per NY1's Pat Kiernan — an unprecedented streak of media availability amid the pandemic.

He said he plans to continue to hold briefings "as needed."

The big picture: Once the global epicenter for coronavirus, New York has seen a large decrease in its number of daily new cases.

Parts of the state will enter phase 3 of its reopening process this week.

There were only 567 new coronavirus cases among the 59,341 New Yorkers who were tested for coronavirus Tuesday — a record low positivity rate of 0.96%. The state also had 17 deaths, the lowest since the pandemic began, according to Cuomo.

Worth noting: He warned against other states reopening too soon, noting that new cases and hospitalizations have increased in a number of states as they have started lifting restrictions.