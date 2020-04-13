Courtesy Rolling Stone

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose daily briefings have become appointment viewing on cable news, tells Mark Binelli for the new Rolling Stone cover story about his priorities during the coronavirus crisis.

What he's saying: "People need information. They need correct information. ... You’re literally afraid of going out of doors. You’re afraid of contact with other human beings, which is probably the most isolating experience you’ve ever had. A hug now becomes a dangerous act. ... Who’s managing this? Who’s in control when I’m out of control?"

"You can appear confident, but you’re not going to fool New Yorkers, right? They’re going to hear what you’re saying and watch what you’re doing."

"I don’t care how many times you go out and brief. If what you’re doing doesn’t make sense to them, they will lose confidence very quickly. You know, confidence is earned. It’s not declared."

"I would always rather be accused of having an unnecessary economic loss than an unnecessary death."

On President Trump: " I said if he’s a good federal partner, I will say that. And if he doesn’t fulfill the federal partnership role, I will say that, Mark. And I have said both. And depending on the action of the day, I will say both, or either. And that’s the relationship. It’s transparent, open, and honest."