How Andrew Cuomo has become "the blunt-talking adult in the room"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose daily briefings have become appointment viewing on cable news, tells Mark Binelli for the new Rolling Stone cover story about his priorities during the coronavirus crisis.

What he's saying: "People need information. They need correct information. ... You’re literally afraid of going out of doors. You’re afraid of contact with other human beings, which is probably the most isolating experience you’ve ever had. A hug now becomes a dangerous act. ... Who’s managing this? Who’s in control when I’m out of control?"

  • "You can appear confident, but you’re not going to fool New Yorkers, right? They’re going to hear what you’re saying and watch what you’re doing."
  • "I don’t care how many times you go out and brief. If what you’re doing doesn’t make sense to them, they will lose confidence very quickly. You know, confidence is earned. It’s not declared."
  • "I would always rather be accused of having an unnecessary economic loss than an unnecessary death."

On President Trump: " I said if he’s a good federal partner, I will say that. And if he doesn’t fulfill the federal partnership role, I will say that, Mark. And I have said both. And depending on the action of the day, I will say both, or either. And that’s the relationship. It’s transparent, open, and honest."

World coronavirus updates: Italy and France report slow in death rates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Health officials in Italy and France reported a decrease in the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus, as the United Kingdom's toll surpassed 10,000 on Sunday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 had killed more than 114,000 people and over infected 1.85 million globally by Monday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 434,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Ursula Perano

WHO official warns coronavirus may "stalk the human race" until there's a vaccine

World Health Organization special envoy David Nabarro warned on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that the coronavirus is not expected to come in seasonal waves like influenza, and that there will continue to be outbreaks that emerge "sporadically" until there's a vaccine.

What he's saying: "We think it's going to be a virus that stalks the human race for quite a long time to come, until we can all have a vaccine that will protect us. And that there will be small outbreaks that will emerge sporadically and they will break through our defenses."

U.S. coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases top 555,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 557,000 in the U.S., with more than 2.8 million tests having been conducted as of Monday morning, per Johns Hopkins. Over 41,800 Americans have recovered from the virus.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

