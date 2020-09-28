38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo extends New York moratorium on evictions until 2021

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Image

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Monday the state will extend its moratorium on coronavirus-related evictions until Jan. 1, 2021.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide ban on residential evictions through Dec. 31. But housing advocates said that the federal protections were not as far-reaching as some state policies and warned many New York renters would be at risk when the state protections under the Tenant Safe Harbor Act ended on Oct. 1.

What he's saying: "As New York continues to fight the pandemic, we want to make sure New Yorkers who are still struggling financially will not be forced from their homes as a result of COVID, "Cuomo said in a statement Monday.

  • "We are extending the protections of the Safe Harbor Act through January 1 because we want tenants to have fundamental stability in their lives as we recover from this crisis."

The state of play: Previous executive orders from the governor prohibited charges or fees for late rent payments, and tenants facing financial hardship can still use their security deposit as payment and repay their security deposit over time.

  • Earlier this month, Cuomo extended COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures until Oct. 20.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India became on Monday the second country after the U.S. to surpass 6 million cases.

By the numbers: Globally, nearly 997,800 people have died from COVID-19 and over 33 million have tested positive, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
14 hours ago - World

India's coronavirus cases top 6 million

A health worker checks vitals of a coronavirus patient inside the Commonwealth Games Village Covid Care Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday. Photo: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India's Ministry of Health confirmed the country's coronavirus case numbers surpassed 6 million on Monday after reporting 82,170 new infections in 24 hours.

Why it matters: India is the second country after the U.S. to hit 6 million cases. The South Asian country's COVID-19 tally hit 5 million on Sept. 16 and 4 million on Sept. 4. The ministry said that over 5 million Indian residents have recovered from the virus. But, AP notes, "New infections in India are currently being reported faster than anywhere else in the world."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Caitlin OwensDan Primack
10 hours ago - Health

The childless vaccine

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

It'll likely be a long time before children are vaccinated against COVID-19, even though vaccinating kids could eventually play an integral role in reducing the virus' spread.

The big picture: None of the leading contenders in the U.S. are being tested for their effectiveness in children. Even once one of them gains authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, there will only be a limited number of available doses.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!