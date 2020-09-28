Cuomo extends New York moratorium on evictions until 2021

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Monday the state will extend its moratorium on coronavirus-related evictions until Jan. 1, 2021.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide ban on residential evictions through Dec. 31. But housing advocates said that the federal protections were not as far-reaching as some state policies and warned many New York renters would be at risk when the state protections under the Tenant Safe Harbor Act ended on Oct. 1.

What he's saying: "As New York continues to fight the pandemic, we want to make sure New Yorkers who are still struggling financially will not be forced from their homes as a result of COVID, "Cuomo said in a statement Monday.

"We are extending the protections of the Safe Harbor Act through January 1 because we want tenants to have fundamental stability in their lives as we recover from this crisis."

The state of play: Previous executive orders from the governor prohibited charges or fees for late rent payments, and tenants facing financial hardship can still use their security deposit as payment and repay their security deposit over time.