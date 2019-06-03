For those looking for investing tips, Iguodala stressed it won't be his last book.

As for his current thinking as a tech investor, Iguodala said he has been seeing his biggest gains from firms focused on business, rather than consumer efforts, pointing to Zoom and PagerDuty.

"That world's been very interesting to me," he said, adding that 5G wireless technology will enable further advances in autonomy. "It's really going to disrupt the workforce."

The 256-page book largely deals with Iguodala's on-the-court and childhood experiences and offers a fascinating look at the intersection of class, race and basketball.

Between the lines: Iguodala isn't afraid to call them like he sees them, whether it's a coach who held him back or his belief that colleges are getting more value from star athletes than they are giving them.

"I'm not afraid to ruffle feathers at all," Iguodala told me.

What's next: You can pick up Iguodala's book starting June 25. In the meantime, the Warriors face the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 on Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

ICYMI: Iguodala nailed a game-icing three-pointer with 5.9 seconds left last night to give the Warriors the win and even the NBA Finals at a game a piece.

