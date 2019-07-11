Kentucky Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath walked back comments Wednesday that she would have voted to appoint Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court — hours after she made the declaration.

Details: McGrath, who hopes to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020, said she would vote for Kavanaugh's controversial confirmation during a wide-ranging interview with the Courier Journal in which she also said, "If President Trump has good ideas, I'll be for them. At the same time, if I think he’s wrong I’m going to stand up to him."