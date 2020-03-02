Amy Klobuchar cancels rally as protesters disrupt event

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) canceled a campaign rally in St. Louis Park in her home state Sunday night after it was disrupted by protesters shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "Free Myon" at the event.

The big picture: The protest was "in support of Myon Burrell, convicted of killing a teenager several years ago, for which he maintains his innocence," WCCO journalist Jeff Wagner notes. "Klobuchar was the county attorney during Burrell's first trial." Klobuchar's campaign manager Justin Buoen told reporters he's "very disappointed about what happened tonight."

