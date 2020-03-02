43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Amy Klobuchar cancels rally as protesters disrupt event

Rebecca Falconer

Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during a Feb. 29 rally in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) canceled a campaign rally in St. Louis Park in her home state Sunday night after it was disrupted by protesters shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "Free Myon" at the event.

The big picture: The protest was "in support of Myon Burrell, convicted of killing a teenager several years ago, for which he maintains his innocence," WCCO journalist Jeff Wagner notes. "Klobuchar was the county attorney during Burrell's first trial." Klobuchar's campaign manager Justin Buoen told reporters he's "very disappointed about what happened tonight."

Go deeper: Amy Klobuchar on the issues, in under 500 words

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Klobuchar's campaign says it raised $2.5M in 4 hours after New Hampshire polls closed

Photo: Preston Ehrler/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Amy Klobuchar's campaign on Tuesday said it raised $2.5 million in four hours after New Hampshire polls closed and the Minnesota senator cemented her third-place finish.

Why it matters: The donations demonstrate how momentum from Friday's strong debate performance led into a strong electoral performance to boost her campaign.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Klobuchar says she has raised $12 million since New Hampshire debate

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that her campaign has raised $12 million online in the nine days since the New Hampshire debate.

Why it matters: That's more than the Minnesota senator raised in the fourth quarter of 2019, which had been her strongest quarter yet. It follows a surprise third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary, where she trounced both Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren — once believed to be Democratic front-runners.

Go deeperArrowFeb 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Klobuchar calls for Bloomberg to release tax returns

Buttigieg and Klobuchar in Nevada on Feb. 19. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar targeted Michael Bloomberg for not releasing his tax returns, comparing the former New York mayor's reluctance to President Trump's court battle over releasing his returns.

What she's saying: "I don't care how much money anyone has, I think it's great you got a lot of money, but I think you've got to come forward with your tax returns," Klobuchar said, reminding the audience that Trump "has been hiding behind his tax returns."

Go deeperArrowFeb 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy