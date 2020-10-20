Only 3% of Americans have no opinion on whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett should be confirmed to the Supreme Court, per a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's a historic low for those who have no opinion on a pick to the high court in Gallup's initial polling — previously, 19% had no opinion on Merrick Garland, Sonia Sotomayor and John Roberts — and it highlights the extremely polarized nature of today's politics.

By the numbers: 51% of Americans support Barrett's confirmation to be on the Supreme Court, while 47% oppose it, according to Gallup.

52% of independents support Barrett's confirmation — identical to Gallup's initial polling for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's nomination.

The big picture: Barrett's confirmation has become inextricably linked to President Trump's re-election bid, due to the timing of the vacancy — and Senate Republicans' 2016 decision to block President Obama's nomination of Garland.

What's next: The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected advance Barrett's nomination this week with a full confirmation vote in the Senate expected before Election Day.