Amtrak warns it could lose hundreds of millions in revenue due to coronavirus outbreak

Jacob Knutson

A passenger boarding an Amtrak train in Nov. 2019. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Amtrak officials announced Wednesday that the company's revenue is falling as consumers cancel trips and avoid future bookings as a reaction to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The state of play: The company canceled nonstop service between Washington, D.C. and New York, according to CNBC, and plans to announce a voluntary unpaid leave program for nonessential employees, WSJ reports.

What they're saying: Stephen Gardner, Amtrak's chief operating and commercial officer, wrote in a memo to employees that the company expects ticket revenues to decline by "several hundred million dollars" as trip cancellations are up 300%.

  • Gardner also told employees to expect considerable reductions in train service due to decreased ridership.

Coronavirus updates: WHO classifies COVID-19 as pandemic

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that it classified the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

The big picture: Cases continue to exponentially rise in Spain, Germany and France, while Italy is on complete lockdown, with more than 10,000 cases, second-highest to China. There are more than 120,000 cases in over 100 countries and territories with about 4,300 deaths.

Dion Rabouin

The coronavirus is causing widespread U.S. price cuts

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Having already hit supply chains and led to the widespread cancellation of large gatherings and events, the COVID-19 outbreak is now causing a repricing on tourism and travel globally, as airlines, hotels and travel operators see major declines in bookings and revenue.

Why it matters: China's record low readings in February for both manufacturing and services could serve as a warning of what's to come for parts of Asia, Europe, and even the U.S.

Ina Fried

Google asks all North American employees to work from home

Photo: Google

Google issued one of the most sweeping cautionary edicts, recommending on Tuesday that all its employees in North America work from home until at least April 10 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Update: Google on Wednesday extended the request to include employees in Europe, Middle East and Africa.)

Why it matters: The move comes as tech companies hope to limit the spread of the COVID-19 both among their employees and the community at large. Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Facebook, IBM, Microsoft, Twitter and others have also encouraged employees to work from home, albeit in most cases not as broadly as Google.

