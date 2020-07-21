1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Americans believe universities are heading in the "wrong direction"

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Americans are looking for a post-coronavirus overhaul at colleges and universities that would include reduced costs and better job placement for graduates, according to a report from think tank Populace.

Why it matters: Coronavirus threatens to upend how traditional four-year universities operate. Parents and students no longer feel like they can justify the large pricetags for a mostly online learning environment — no matter how prestigious the institution is.

Americans want universities and colleges to prioritize affordability, helping students to graduate debt-free and finding employment within nine months.

  • A majority of respondents said they didn't care as much about a university being considered "elite," having a competitive sports program or an active social scene.
  • Those surveyed said they'd prefer universities and colleges to adopt standard open enrollment practices for anyone with a high school diploma or GED.
  • Respondents said they'd like schools to prioritize more practical learning experiences through internships, hands-on-workshops and lab-based classes.
  • People are also more interested in flexibility so that students can choose non-degree pathways.

What they found: Of those surveyed, 67% believe American institutions put their own interests ahead of students or the greater good.

  • Americans are split over whether or not they believe the college admissions process is fair, but are overall open to the admissions system evolving.
  • Black Americans are less likely to believe the college admissions process is fair and are more willing to make SAT and ACT scores an optional part of admission than others.
  • The report provided no data for other communities of color view higher on the admissions process or test scores.

Yes, but: There is still a general consensus as 60% of Americans believe "most others" view a college education as necessary to achieve the "American Dream."

  • Only 33% believe a degree is needed to be part of the American middle class, and 27% believe a college degree isn't needed at all.

Methodology: Populace surveyed 2,750 U.S. residents from May 28-June 9, 2020, and was conducted alongside Gradient Metrics.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer
50 mins ago - Sports

The fall TV season looks doomed

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

TV's infamous fall lineup of new shows and series is going to look a lot different this year, thanks to paused production during the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertain future of sports.

Why it matters: With fewer dramas, scripted shows and sports, analysts expect more consumers to "cut the cord" or ditch expensive cable and satellite TV subscriptions. For live TV loyalists that chose to stick around, expect more news, animation, reality TV, live performances and documentaries.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden releases $700B caregivers plan

Former Vice President Joe Biden giving a speech about his "Build Back Better" plan. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden released the third plank of his "Build Back Better" economic recovery plan Tuesday, which would cost $775 billion over 10 years and aims to create 3 million new caregiving or education jobs.

The big picture: The Biden campaign is trying to make a big splash with their economic policy rollouts, deploying former 2020 rivals to help pitch the plans and sending the former vice president out to give remarks in person in Delaware.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer
1 hour ago - Science

Space's big year is being blunted

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

This was supposed to be the year for the space industry, but the ambitious plans of companies and agencies are threatened by the pandemic and its economic fallout, exacerbating the growing pains of a promising industry.

Why it matters: The U.S. has historically dominated the global space industry, which some have projected could be worth up to $1 trillion by 2040. Delays and setbacks can come at a huge cost — both financially and symbolically — in the global space race.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow