Americans believe universities are heading in the "wrong direction"

Americans are looking for a post-coronavirus overhaul at colleges and universities that would include reduced costs and better job placement for graduates, according to a report from think tank Populace.

Why it matters: Coronavirus threatens to upend how traditional four-year universities operate. Parents and students no longer feel like they can justify the large pricetags for a mostly online learning environment — no matter how prestigious the institution is.

Americans want universities and colleges to prioritize affordability, helping students to graduate debt-free and finding employment within nine months.

A majority of respondents said they didn't care as much about a university being considered "elite," having a competitive sports program or an active social scene.

Those surveyed said they'd prefer universities and colleges to adopt standard open enrollment practices for anyone with a high school diploma or GED.

Respondents said they'd like schools to prioritize more practical learning experiences through internships, hands-on-workshops and lab-based classes.

People are also more interested in flexibility so that students can choose non-degree pathways.

What they found: Of those surveyed, 67% believe American institutions put their own interests ahead of students or the greater good.

Americans are split over whether or not they believe the college admissions process is fair, but are overall open to the admissions system evolving.

Black Americans are less likely to believe the college admissions process is fair and are more willing to make SAT and ACT scores an optional part of admission than others.

The report provided no data for other communities of color view higher on the admissions process or test scores.

Yes, but: There is still a general consensus as 60% of Americans believe "most others" view a college education as necessary to achieve the "American Dream."

Only 33% believe a degree is needed to be part of the American middle class, and 27% believe a college degree isn't needed at all.

Methodology: Populace surveyed 2,750 U.S. residents from May 28-June 9, 2020, and was conducted alongside Gradient Metrics.