Why Americans feel unhappy about the economy

Neil Irwin
Source: University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment; Chart: Axios Visuals

We produce and we consume. That is the central fact of what an economy is. Both are essential to well-being — having a job with good pay in return for producing, and having access to the things we wish to buy at reasonable prices. Right now, though, it is Americans' identity as consumers, not as producers, that is driving their unhappiness with economic conditions.

Why it matters: Policymakers have taken for granted that if they can get the job market roaring, people will feel good about the economy. But now, discomfort over inflation and product shortages is overwhelming good job vibes.

By the numbers: The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey fell in preliminary February numbers to its lowest level since October 2011. That month, the unemployment rate was 8.8%. Now: 4%.

  • Historically, consumer sentiment has had a stronger correlation with unemployment than with inflation. If you wanted to guess public opinion about the economy, you'd rather know the jobs situation. Not anymore.
  • Meanwhile, 72% of adults agreed with the idea that this is a good time to find a quality job, according to a January Gallup poll. A 74% reading on the same question in October was the highest recorded in data going back to 2001.

In the Michigan survey, the decline in sentiment was driven by families making over $100,000 a year, suggesting volatile markets may have factored into the discontent.

  • Yes, but: If the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve had failed to deliver the improvement in the job market that has happened in last year, it is entirely possible that public opinion on the economy would be even worse.

The bottom line: The vibes are bad, and the usual solution — creating more jobs — isn't the answer as long as Americans' identity crisis tilts toward their role as consumers.

Emily Peck
10 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why your rent is going up

Data: John Burns Real Estate Consulting; RealPage, Inc.; Chart: Axios Visua

"Oh my yes!" That's what real estate consultant John Affleck told Axios when asked if rent increases like the ones in the chart above were unusual.

State of play: From 2015–2019, the average annual rent growth across major markets was 3.5% — but in 2021 it was 13%, said Affleck, senior vice president of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Court clears figure skating favorite to compete despite failed drug test

Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva skates during a training session on day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium practice rink in Beijing, China, on Monday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to keep competing in the the Beijing Winter Olympics, but no medals will be handed out for anyone yet for events where she finishes in the top 3.

Why it matters: Valieva is a favorite to win the women's individual figure skating event, which begins on Tuesday.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Traffic is back, but rush hour isn't the same

Data: TomTom Traffic Index 2021; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The pandemic didn't kill rush hour in America — it just spread traffic throughout the day.

What's happening: The rise of home offices and flexible work hours means there were fewer cars on the road last year during traditional peak times — particularly the morning commute, according to TomTom Traffic Index 2021.

