Americans lost trust in the Fed as stocks rose to new highs

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: 1,063 U.S. adults were surveyed in July with a ±3.1% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of Americans who say they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the Federal Reserve fell to 41% in the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: The results show that as the stock market rose to new highs and credit markets have shown significantly improved functioning over the past two months, Americans' trust in the Fed declined.

By the numbers: Mistrust of the Fed continues to continues to defy age, race and even level of education, with a majority of respondents across the board saying they either had very little or no trust at all in the central bank.

  • 6% of respondents say they trust the Fed a great deal, compared to 19% who say they do not trust the Fed at all.

One level deeper: However, the latest decline does largely reflect political leanings.

  • Trust has been little moved among Republicans, 54% of whom say they trust the Fed compared to 55% in May.
  • But just 37% of Democrats say they trust the Fed, down from May's 44%.
  • And 39% of independents trust the Fed, down 9 percentage points from May.

The intrigue: Surprisingly, the Fed's ratings don't improve much with investors.

  • Of those who own financial assets like stocks, 42% say they have some trust in the Fed versus 38% of those who don't own financial assets.

The big picture: "We are seeing a broad-based decline in confidence in all measures of government institutions stemming from the failure to contain COVID-19," Chris Jackson, senior vice president for Ipsos Public Affairs, tells Axios.

  • 32% of respondents in the latest poll said they had a great deal or fair amount of trust in the federal government.
  • That's down from 53% of respondents in the March 20–23 survey.
  • The Fed's falling ratings "are really just collateral damage," Jackson says.

The myth of closing the racial wealth gap with individual accomplishment

Data: Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios Visuals

The increasing number of Black millionaires and billionaires and the success of people like former President Obama have led many to speculate that the racial wealth gap in the U.S. is closing, but in fact the opposite is happening.

The big picture: Data shows that over the last 30 years, even as individual Black Americans have seen increased success, the overall wealth gap has widened.

The U.K. was the most-prepared country for a pandemic — until it wasn't

Photo: Julian Simmonds/WPA Pool/Getty Images

One country was easily the best-prepared in the world to respond quickly to and mitigate the spread of an epidemic, according to the 2019 Global Health Security Index: Great Britain.

Reality check: When the coronavirus struck, the U.K. had arguably one of the least effective responses among rich countries, despite decades of preparation for just such an event. Its death toll ranks behind only the U.S. and Brazil.

Competitors ready to pounce on TikTok bans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Growing security and privacy concerns over Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok have given a lift to alternatives like Byte and Dubsmash, which have seen spikes in downloads from smartphone users recently, according to data from SensorTower.

Why it matters: If TikTok's meteoric rise in popularity among U.S. youth gets slowed by rising tensions with China, or ended by a threatened ban by the Trump administration, American teens will still have to get their hits of meme-laden video somewhere.

