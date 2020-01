Americans are more likely to support the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, despite general skepticism about President Trump's handling of foreign affairs, an Associated Press-NORC poll out Friday indicates.

By the numbers: 41% of respondents approved of the strike, while 30% disapproved. Another 28% didn't express an opinion. Among Republicans, 80% approved while 5% disapproved of the decision. Only 15% of Democrats approved, with 53% disapproving.