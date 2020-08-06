22 mins ago - Health

Majority of Americans say states reopened too quickly during pandemic

Photo: Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images

About 69% of U.S. adults said they worry that states reopened too quickly as the country continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic, according to a national survey released Thursday by Pew Research Center.

The big picture: Almost three-quarters of American adults said the economy would fare better if the government focused on reducing infections so consumers were more comfortable visiting restaurants and retailers. Roughly six in 10 respondents said the U.S.'s response to the pandemic has been less effective compared to other wealthy nations around the world.

The other side:

  • 30% of those surveyed said they were concerned that states have been too slow to lift lockdown restrictions.
  • 26% of U.S. adults said the country is better off reopening businesses and schools even if the rate of infections doesn't slow.

Republicans and Democrats held vastly different opinions about nearly all aspects of the pandemic.

  • Republicans generally view the country's pandemic response in a more positive light, though only 22% said the U.S. has handled the pandemic more effectively than other wealthy nations.
  • 87% of Democrats and left-leaning survey respondents said the U.S. has been less effective in its response to the coronavirus than other wealthy countries.

Of note: Nearly 60% of Americans said the reason the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is going up is that there are more new infections, not just increased testing.

  • President Trump has said testing is "overrated" and it has led to an uptick in confirmed cases in the U.S. that "makes us look bad."

Methodology: The Pew Research Center surveyed 11,001 adults on July 27-Aug 2 with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points.

Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios VisualsThe

The Philippines' economy sunk into recession as its gross domestic product shrank 16.5% in the second quarter — marking the lowest reading since 1981, official figures show.

The big picture: Millions of Filipinos went on lockdown Tuesday as cases surged past 106,300, with stay-at-home orders in place for two weeks in Manila and nearby provinces on the island of Luzon, per the BBC. The economy's contraction is the "deepest" on record, Bloomberg notes.

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
12 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus hotspots begin to improve

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti, Sara Wise/Axios

Coronavirus infections are falling or holding steady in most of the country, including the hard-hit hotspots of Arizona, California and Florida.

The big picture: A decline in new infections is always good news, but don't be fooled: the U.S. still has a very long way to go to recover from this summer's surge.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
11 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Coronavirus task force to examine aerosolized spread


A sneeze. Photo: Maartje van Caspel/Getty Images

The White House coronavirus task force will examine more closely just how much SARS-CoV-2 might be transmitted via aerosols, and not just from droplets, NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Wednesday at an online forum sponsored by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Why it matters: The longer the coronavirus can remain infectious in the air, the more likely it can infect people, particularly indoors — leading to the possible need to alter air filtration and circulation within buildings.

