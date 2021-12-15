The post-pandemic closet purge

Sign up for our daily briefing
40% of Americans want to purge their closets or have done so already, according to a recent CivicScience survey.
The big picture: Clothing retailers and resale websites and apps stand to profit off of this sweeping trend.
What's happening: In the last two years, many have stocked up on comfy clothes or athleisure as they've spent more time at home. Now, they're plotting post-pandemic closet revamps.
- Many Americans have also lost or gained weight during the pandemic, and they're in the market for new clothes that fit.
- As a result, apparel and footwear are two of the strongest retail categories this holiday season.
This rise in closet overhauling also comes as Gen Z and millennial consumers drive a renaissance of thrift stores and secondhand shopping. So there's a big — and growing — market for the purged clothes.
Worth noting: If you're planning to donate your old clothes instead of selling them, do your research to make sure they don't just end up in a landfill and contribute to fast fashion's carbon footprint.
- Mashable suggests donating to Goodwill or the Salvation Army because these big organizations can handle volume, and they’re less likely to get overwhelmed and throw clothes out.