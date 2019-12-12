More Americans are dying at home than in hospitals for the first time in more than a half century, according to a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Thhe big picture: In 2017, 29.8% of deaths by natural causes occurred in hospitals, and 30.7% were in people's homes. "Americans have long said that they prefer to die at home, not in an institutional setting. Many are horrified by the prospect of expiring under florescent lights," the New York Times writes.

Go deeper: Axios' Deep Dive on the new art of dying