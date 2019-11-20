2 U.S. troops dead in helicopter crash in Afghanistan

Two U.S. service members were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military announced.

The big picture: The deaths bring the number of U.S. combat deaths in Afghanistan this year to 19, making it the deadliest year for American military personnel in that country since the end of combat missions in 2014, Military.com reports. About 2,400 have died in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001.

