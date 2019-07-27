New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

American teens reportedly confess to murdering Italian officer

Two teenage American tourists have reportedly confessed to fatally stabbing an Italian military police officer, per the New York Times.

Details: Elder Lee, 19, and Gabriel Hjorth, 18, allegedly bought what they believed were fake drugs from an Italian dealer.

  • Lee and Hjorth tried to track down the dealer to get their money back, but couldn't find him.
  • Instead, they stole the backpack of the first Italian man they saw, says the NYT.
  • The teens called the man who owned the backpack asking for "100 euros and a gram of cocaine," according to the NYT.
  • The man called the Italian police, who met the teens at their hotel. A fight ensued, leading to the stabbing of Brigadier Cerciello Rega, per the NYT.
  • Officers found a knife and clothes they believe the teens wore during the attack.
