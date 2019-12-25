Remains of American soldier killed in Afghanistan returned home

The remains of 33-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble, who was killed in Afghanistan on Monday in a roadside bombing, arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday, the AP reports.

The big picture: The Taliban has accepted responsibility for the attack that resulted in Goble's death. His unit was engaged in combat in the Kunduz Province when he suffered critical injuries, the Pentagon stated per AP.

