29 mins ago - Economy & Business

American Express to buy Kabbage

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

American Express on Monday announced an agreement to acquire online small-business lender Kabbage for an undisclosed amount.

Why it matters: Kabbage is one of the fintech companies that helped small businesses tap into the Paycheck Protection Program despite furloughing hundreds of workers at the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Bloomberg first reported on the deal talks last week, suggesting that Amex may pay $850 million in cash, inclusive of possible employee retention bonuses.
  • Kabbage had raised nearly $1 billion in venture capital funding since 2009, from firms like SoftBank, Thomvest Ventures, BlueRun Ventures, and Reverence Capital Partners.

Axios
Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House expected to vote on USPS legislation on Saturday

Photo: https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/81620-0

The House of Representatives will be called back from August recess on Saturday to consider legislation related to the U.S. Postal Service, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers say they have been inundated with complaints about policy changes by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that are disrupting the USPS ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots. DeJoy is a former fundraiser for President Trump, who defended him this weekend.

Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Trump administration finalizes drilling plan for Alaska Arctic refuge

Polar bears in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Photo: Sylvain Cordier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Interior Department on Monday finalized plans to open Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, a pivotal — but hardly the final — step in a decades-long battle over the ecologically sensitive region thought to hold huge oil deposits.

The big question: It remains unclear whether Joe Biden, if he wins in November, would look to find a way — either via administrative decisions or legislation — to reimpose restrictions that thwart the planned leasing and development.

Dan Primack
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Dealmakers aren't pretending 2020 won't be a consequential election

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Dealmakers always pay attention to presidential elections, but in 2020 they're no longer claiming that the outcome won't significantly affect transactions.

Between the lines: This isn't to say that one candidate is better or worse for dealmakers, or for particular industries. It's to say that the winner won't be a passive bystander, particularly as the wall between regulated and non-regulated industries has decayed.

